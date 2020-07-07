John McGinn hoping to see more Aston Villa ‘grit’

Villa were beaten 2-0 at Anfield, a result which left them rooted in the relegation zone and in danger of being cut four points adrift if Watford beat Norwich tonight.

But McGinn took heart from the display against the champions and urged his team-mates to keep those standards for the remaining five matches, starting with Thursday’s visit of in-form Manchester United.

“If we show the same character, desire and grit in the final five games then I’m sure we’ll be fine,” said McGinn. “But it is important we show that and then when the chances come, take them.

“The games just get bigger and bigger.

“It is up to us to puff our chests out and go and put in a similar performance, but this time get the result.

“Just looking around in the dressing room, players are playing with confidence even though we’re in this position.

“The break’s been good for myself and others to get to match fitness and I feel a lot of us are showing that now.

“We’re gaining a little bit of momentum, not results-wise but performance-wise, and hopefully we can use that going into what is an incredibly tough game on Thursday.”