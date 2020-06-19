West Brom v Birmingham City: Home alone Albion must learn to adapt

Following a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Baggies resume their push for promotion when they host Pep Clotet’s side tomorrow.

While football is only just returning on these shores, matches in Germany have been taking place for several of weeks.

But with all games being staged behind closed doors, Bundesliga sides have found it harder to win at home without their fans cheering them on.

And Bilic says that is something his players need to be wary of – with five of their remaining nine games set to take place at The Hawthorns.

“As a manager we have a great example – we have the Bundesliga,” Bilic said.

“There are some things that are going to be extremely different.

“You can forget about home advantage.

“It’s not that it’s less than before, it’s zero.

“In Germany, only Bayern are winning at home. You have big teams like Dortmund and Leipzig who are struggling to win at home.

“The atmosphere is gone, but the pressure is still there. You have home advantage on paper; you’re expected to dominate.

“We’re trying to let the players know it’s more like a World Cup – it’s nine neutral games.

“Then you can talk about games that at one point may become stretched.

“There may be moments in games where players try things they normally do in training. Sometimes they might risk more in their own box, but they wouldn’t do that if there was a full crowd, because with a full crowd you hear ‘are you crazy?’ or ‘what are you doing?’.

“All those little things, we’re telling the players to be prepared and to basically count on the opponents having those moments, and to nullify them when we have the ball.”

With so much time having past since their last outing, Bilic confirmed Albion are at full strength for tomorrow’s game – with the exception of long-term absentees Jonathan Leko and Nathan Ferguson.

And that means he’s got a huge headache when it comes to team selection – especially out wide where Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson, Kamil Grosicki, Matheus Pereira, Matt Phillips and Kyle Edwards are all vying for a starting spot.

“We have quantity of quality,” Bilic continued. “For the first game, we have one or two too many to be fair, but it’s a privilege to be in this position, especially when you take into account the whole nine games.

“In Germany, you have two-and-a-half injuries more than before. It’s important you have the quantity of the players, and especially the quality, like we have.

“It’s great, but it’s not going to be pleasant leaving a few guys out of the squad.

“It’s not a cliche, but the guys train unbelievably well. Not just that they give their best.

“On one hand it’s not great, but for me it’s brilliant in this situation.

“It’s nine games, one month. It’s time to leave our egos at home and be completely dedicated to what we want to do.

“If you take into account we have nine games one after another, and you can have five substitutions – you’re going to need those players.”

Bilic is expecting a tough game against Blues. But he is backing his side to come out on top.

“They were in good form before the break,” he added.

“But that doesn’t count now. Like our form doesn’t count now.

“What I expect is an extremely front footed team that is very brave.

“A team that up front can become dangerous in absolutely no time with Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan.

“They have good wingers. They are hard to beat. They are good at set-plays, second-balls. Direct football. But we have to take responsibility and show our quality. We have the patterns, we have the atmosphere, we have the gap we have the motivation.

“Of course it is going to be difficult. Respect goes to everyone. I like Birmingham. But I like my team more.”

The opponent: Birmingham City back with Pep Clotet on his way

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet

If it wasn’t strange enough returning to football following a three-month suspension – Birmingham’s players will contest their final nine games knowing they will be the last with manager Pep Clotet at the helm.

It was revealed earlier this month that the Spaniard has decided to leave St Andrew’s at the end of the current campaign.

The decision appears to have been his – with the 43-year-old perhaps wanting to continue his career in his native Spain where he has a young family.

His departure, though, is a blow for a club that is now looking for a sixth manager in just three and-a-half years.

Clotet was appointed Blues boss due to the owners desire for the team to play more attractive football.

And he has gone on to implement a style that is pleasing on the eye while keeping the grit and determination you need in the English game.

Currently 16th in the table – six points clear of the relegation zone – Slaven Bilic will be well aware of the threats they pose.

The outstanding Jude Bellingham – who is still only 16 years old – looks set to secure a £30million move to either Borussia Dortmund or Manchester United when the season comes to an end.

Lukas Jutkiewicz is a quality striker at Championship level and has 13 goals this season.

While the addition of Scott Hogan has given the team extra balance.

The Villa loanee has been sensational since crossing the city and has seven goals in just eight Championship appearances for Clotet’s side.

Another player Albion are going to have to be wary of is Jeremie Bela.

The creative midfielder picked up a hamstring injury towards the end of the February.

But the break has allowed him to return to fitness. And he tends to be the main supply line for Hogan and Jutkiewicz.