Matt Maher: Grounds silent but players are finding their voice

Heartening, then, that such an increasing number now seem prepared to ignore the tiresome three-word refrain.

Marcus Rashford’s successful campaign over school meal vouchers was the perfect example of the good that can be done when an athlete uses their profile to bring about positive change.

The Manchester United striker used his influence to first throw light on the plight of 1.3million schoolchildren and – after refusing to give up the fight – eventually force the government to reverse its original decision to halt the voucher scheme during the summer holidays.

A story about a footballer helping out a good cause is, in many respects, nothing new.

The stereotype of the Premier League footballer as an isolated millionaire with no grasp on what is happening in wider society is frequently unfair.

Most players are from working class backgrounds and most are all too eager to assist charities when they can, albeit many prefer to keep such work private.

What is different now is the growing number of players, many in the early years of their careers, who are prepared to publicly use their status to try and drive change.

Rashford’s victory on school meal vouchers came just a week after Raheem Sterling spoke with eloquence on the issue of race on the BBC’s flagship political programme and a fortnight on from when Tyrone Mings was pictured actively taking part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

All three men recognise their chance – they would rather term it responsibility – to provide a voice to those who otherwise might be ignored.

As Rashford noted, in response to Tuesday’s announcement of the government’s U-Turn: “This was never about me or you, this was never about politics, this was a cry out for help from vulnerable parents all over the country and I simply provided a platform for their voices to be heard.”

The 22-year-old had previously made reference to his own experiences growing up in Wythenshawe in a powerful open letter to MPs.

“As a family we relied on breakfast clubs, free school meals, and the kind actions of neighbours and coaches,” wrote Rashford. “Food banks and soup kitchens were not alien to us. I recall very clearly our visits to Northern Moor to collect our Christmas dinners every year.

“My mum worked full-time, earning the minimum wage, to make sure we always had a good evening meal on the table, but it was not enough.

“The system was not built for families like mine to succeed, regardless of how hard my mum worked.”

Rashford had already been active during the pandemic, raising £20million in a partnership with the food poverty and waste charity FareShare, who deliver meals to vulnerable people across the UK.

His plea for the government to reconsider their stance began with a simple question to his Twitter followers on June 10: “Anybody know who I can talk to about the Government food voucher scheme?”

Just six days later it led to a change in policy, a reminder too, perhaps, of the force for good social media can be when in the right hands.

“Inspirational. Platform and influence used in the perfect way,” tweeted Mings in response to news of the government U-turn.

Just like Rashford, the Villa defender experienced hardship growing up and has not forgotten.

Mings has spoken many times about using his status and profile to give back whenever he can.

His attendance at a Black Lives Matter protest in Birmingham on June 4 largely drew acclaim but some did question it, asking whether a Premier League footballer should be at an event where social distancing might not be guaranteed?

Nothing but energy & passion today.

I make no apologies for standing up for what I believe in. pic.twitter.com/QtnGKgIpfE — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) June 4, 2020

Villa boss Dean Smith, unsurprisingly, was firmly in the former camp.

“One of the things I allow my players is the freedom to use their common sense,” he said.

“Tyrone doesn’t need to ask me for permission to go on stand up for something he believes in.”

Smith’s approach is another indication of a changing culture, with players now encouraged to express opinions which in the past they might have felt pressured to keep quiet.

That might make some uneasy and Premier League chairman Richard Masters struck a rather unfortunate soundbite when he spoke of ‘uncomfortable precedents’ being set on the same day Rashford’s campaign changed government policy.

Masters, in his defence, was speaking on the general theme of footballers becoming more politically active and it is easy to see why that might be a concern.

The sport has long standing rules against political messaging during matches and given how divisive the subject can be, it is a sensible approach.

Yet while Rashford’s actions might have impacted on politics, his motivation was not political.

He was not acting for a party but for people after seeing an opportunity to improve the lives of people experiencing problems similar to those he once called his own.

Everyone is different and there are no doubt many players, just as there are people in every profession, who would rather keep their views to themselves.

But an increasing number are prepared to speak out and they should only be encouraged.

This week provided perhaps the best evidence yet of the good things which can happen when they do.