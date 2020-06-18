Dean Smith: Aston Villa 'got away with one'

Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland carried Oliver Norwood’s first-half free-kick over the line but the technology failed to pick it up as the match ended goal-less.

Manufacturer Hawk-Eye later issued an apology to the Blades and the league and Smith said: “We got away with one certainly with the technology not working.

“But I have been in the position before where the technology has not been so good for us. The important thing is we wanted to come out and show a good performance and we did that.”

Hawk-eye claimed the incident was the first time goal-line system had failed in more than 9,000 matches worldwide, with the company blaming the failure on the “occlusion” caused by Nyland, the post and Keinan Davis, who had bundled into the keeper by accident.

Smith quipped: “We have spoken to their players about getting their bodies into positions to stop goals but not like that!

“I think there is always going to be an element of error. We see it from officials and from technology and we have to accept that.”

Smith admitted the draw was a missed opportunity for Villa who, controversy aside, looked the more likely winners.

Conor Hourihane, John McGinn and the excellent Davis all brought saves out of visiting keeper Dean Henderson.

Advertising

The point was not enough to move Villa out of the relegation zone but Smith saw the performance as cause for optimism.

He said: We're the ones who go away disappointed even with that controversy.

“We missed some very good chances and their goalkeeper, you have to give him credit, made some really good saves as well.

“We wanted a good performance and I think people can see we have used the time away well.

“We need to maintain that level. Nobody is going in with any form. We've all had more time off than we would have in the close season of a normal season so nobody knew what was going to happen. I think we've shown we're in a good place and we're ready to fight for our lives.”