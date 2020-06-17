Dean Smith calls on Aston Villa to prove the doubters wrong

Villa host Sheffield United in the first top flight match for more than three months, with a pumped-up Smith also firing back accusations they would have preferred the season not to restart.

Victory over the Blades would see Villa climb out of the relegation zone and Smith said: “One of the things we have spoken about as a group was the fact that we’ve been written off already.

“Whether it be points-per-game, weighted-points-per-game, whatever, in everybody’s opinion Aston Villa had been relegated already.”

Smith expressed frustration at how Villa and other clubs near the foot of the Premier League were portrayed as “saboteurs” during discussions over how the season could resume.

He continued: “There were also questions about whether clubs really did want the season to restart, which I can firmly put to bed now.

“We wanted to restart when it was safe and ready because we believe, with that extra game, we can go and win enough games to secure survival.

“There was nothing coming out of the clubs for a long time but there seemed to be an awful lot of accusations flying around and they were far from the truth. But you couldn’t really go and answer it at the time.”

Villa were on a run of five straight defeats in all competitions when the season was halted on March 13 and Smith believes his players have benefited from the extended break.

He also confirmed talks are ongoing with Chelsea and AC Milan over extending the loan deals of midfielder Danny Drinkwater and goalkeeper Pepe Reina through to the end of the season.

“I don’t think it has to be done until the end of June so that will be with our sporting director and the secretary to sort out,” said Smith.

“I am keen for both of them to stay. We are allowed bigger squads now and a bigger subs bench. I am keen to have as many as I can.”