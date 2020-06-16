Dean Smith supports Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings for "taking a stand" at Black Lives Matter protest

Smith praised Mings for ‘standing up for what he believes in’ after the England international was pictured at a demonstration organised in Birmingham.

The Villa boss also revealed his players have discussed making their own show of solidarity for the cause prior to tomorrow night’s Premier League meeting with Sheffield United.

Mings was among 4,000 demonstrators who marched through Birmingham city centre on June 4 to protest against racial injustice following the death of American George Floyd and other black victims of police violence.

The 27-year-old wore a face covering with the words ‘Won’t be Silenced’ written on it and later posted on Twitter photos from the protest, writing: “Nothing but energy and passion today. I make no apologies for standing up for what I believe in.”

Though the Birmingham protest was praised by police, there have also been calls for demonstrations to be banned during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Smith said: “If someone is passionate about something like Black Lives Matter, and it’s been in the news for everyone, then I fully support him for going and doing what he believes in.

“One thing I allow my players is the fact they use their common sense and social distance.

“There have been questions whether he asked for permission – he doesn’t need to ask me for permission to go and stand up for something he believes in, just like my players don’t have to ask me for permission to go to a supermarket where there is as much chance of contracting the virus.”

Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, held him down by kneeling against his neck for nine minutes. Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with Floyd’s murder, which has led to protests around the world.

Villa’s clash with the Blades is the first top-flight match in more than three months and Smith expects players from both teams to show their support for the Black Lives Matter cause.

He said: “We are due to chat about it. All of our players feel very strongly about it, as they do across all the Premier League and the EFL.

“It is great to see football gets a chance to come together at times like this and show solidarity.

“Our players will talk about it and I am sure they will speak to their Sheffield United counterparts as well about what we are going to do.

“I am definitely keen to do it and the lads will be keen to do it as well. You can’t ignore what is happening in the world and we feel strongly about it.

“We have players who are very passionate about it as well and they have our full support.”