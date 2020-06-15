Aston Villa boss Dean Smith explains stance against extra substitutions

Top-flight bosses will be able to make five changes during a game, up from three, for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign. Teams will also be able to name nine players on the bench, an increase of two.

The temporary rule change has been introduced with the aim of limiting injuries during what promises to be a hectic finale to a campaign which has been suspended for three months.

But Smith believes it will provide an advantage to clubs with larger squads. Villa, who restart their season against Sheffield United on Wednesday, were among a small group of clubs who voted against the Premier League adopting the changes.

Smith said: “I wasn’t for it. I just believe we started the season with certain rules and now we have changed it. I suppose it helps the clubs with the bigger squads. There was talk to change it because there is more risk of injury but having more subs doesn’t help that.

“I just wanted it to stay as it was. I think Sheffield United were the same.

“Having five subs gives us the chance to rotate the squad during the game. It is like being away in a World Cup camp and playing a mini-tournament.”

The visit of the Blades is the first of 10 matches in the space of five-and-a-half weeks for Villa, who will resume the campaign in the relegation zone.

Smith admitted he and his team have had plenty of time to reflect and prepare for a crucial run-in.

Advertising

“We have spoken about the teams we are playing and we have spoken about form and the fact there is no form,” he said.

“Everyone is going into this on an even keel. We have done a lot of work on the mental side of it and that is going to be the most important thing, with no fans there.

“Where normally you would have the noise and adrenaline from the crowd, now you are going to have to drive yourself. The players have been doing a lot of work on what drives them.

“I think and the players all believe we have been given a massive opportunity. Confidence was low when the season got stopped.

“We are in a different place now. We have worked really hard and we are excited for these games.”