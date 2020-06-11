Matt Maher: Fight on to save a generation of BAME coaches

Interestingly, it is a view also shared by the NFL, which first introduced the legislation requiring teams to interview a black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) applicant when recruiting for senior coaching positions nearly two decades ago. They are in the process of amending it.

There is now an acknowledgement in America that while the Rooney Rule (named after Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney who first proposed it in 2002) has worked to some extent, it has been nowhere near effective enough.

The NFL has never had more than eight minority head coaches, while white coaches represented as many as 28 of the 32 teams as recently as 2014.

There are now plans to have the rule expanded, with teams required to interview two BAME candidates for coaching positions and at least one for co-ordinator and executive positions.

Perhaps most importantly of all are proposals to establish a data-sharing system which will allow the league to more effectively measure diversity.

NFL chiefs believe that should, in particular, help to address the league’s ‘mobility’ issue, where teams rarely promote minorities into head coaching positions.

Townsend made a similar point when calling for more detail to be published on the number of coaches interviewed for jobs in the EFL.

The league, along with the FA, adopted a version of the Rooney Rule (which they officially call the mandatory code) in 2018.

Advertising

But Townsend is among many who believe the legislation, while good in theory, is currently too easy for clubs to negotiate around.

“There is a loophole that allows clubs not to be judged on the mandatory code because it has to be an ‘open recruitment’ process,” he said.

“Clubs are not bending any rules of the Rooney Rule if they already have a manager in place.

“If you are not holding an open recruitment process, you are not under pressure by the code. So that itself tells you it is not fit for purpose.”

Advertising

It only requires the quickest of glances at the numbers to highlight the systematic failure in the English game. More than a third of the players in professional football are from BAME backgrounds, but only six of the 91 managers in the Premier League and EFL. Nuno is the only one in the top flight.

Something needs to change and further legislation is surely the best way to force open pathways which are currently either blocked or – just as importantly – perceived to be blocked.

“We have to avoid the feeling that you can’t achieve something because that stops some people going for it,” said England boss Gareth Southgate. “We have to make sure the opportunity is there when people are qualified and capable.”

Southgate was among several major figures in the sport to speak out this week.

Raheem Sterling was another – the England forward making one of the most important points when he highlighted the lack of BAME representation in executive positions. This is not just about managerial and coaching positions.

The increased volume of the discussion has heightened hopes real change might be possible but strong words will also need to be backed up by decisive action.

Chris Ramsey, head of coaching at QPR, has warned football has already lost ‘a whole generation’ of coaches. The fight now must be to ensure it doesn’t lose another.