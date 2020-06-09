Flagging up support at Villa Park for finale

Villa will get the ball rolling on the top flight’s return when they host Sheffield United on Wednesday, June 17.

It will be the first Premier League match after a break of more than three months but fans will not be present with all 92 of the division’s remaining matches taking place behind closed doors.

Villa are due to play six of their final 10 games at home and want supporters to help decorate the empty stands with their flags.

Fans who want to take part are being asked to submit an image of their flag, along with details of its size and fixing method, to the club’s supporter liaison manager Lee Preece by email lee.preece@avfc.co.uk.

They will then be notified if the flag has been accepted and told how to get it to the ground by the end of this week.

A Villa statement read: “Please do not send your flag to Villa Park without prior consultation as we will not be able to accept unknown deliveries due to the current circumstances and your flag may become lost or damaged.

“Please note we may not be able to accept every flag or display all of them inside the stadium.

“The club will look after your flags but cannot accept responsibility if they become lost or damaged.”

After hosting the Blades, relegation-threatened Villa are due to welcome Chelsea, Wolves, Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Arsenal.