Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings: Premier League restart is about cash

Dean Smith’s men are preparing to the lead the way with a home clash against Sheffield United as the top flight returns on June 17.

And Mings confesses that money is prioritised over integrity in the race to bring football back.

“The motives are possibly 100 per cent financially driven rather than integrity driven,” he said. “I am all for playing again because we have no other choice. As players, we were the last people to be consulted about Project Restart and that is because of where we fall in football’s order of priority.

“That isn’t a problem. We are commodities in the game and we accept that.”

Mings added: “It is important players are given the choice. It’s a personal thing. If you don’t want to do it, you absolutely don’t have to. People have aired concerns about families’ health and I back those 100 per cent.”