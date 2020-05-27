Former Aston Villa midfielder Mile Jedinak has not ruled out making a return to pitch

The Australian international was released by Villa following their promotion back to the Premier League and has recently been helping out at the club’s academy, ahead of a possible move into coaching.

But the 35-year-old, who has been linked with A-League club Macarthur, has not given up completely on his playing career.

Jedinak said: “You try and keep fit, wait for (playing) opportunities and you don’t know what’s around the corner. You never rule anything out.

“As long as you’re willing and able you have to see which way it can go.

“You take every day as it is and you plan a bit but, as things stand, not too far into the future

“I have other priorities at the minute with family and stuff but I’m keeping all options open.”

Jedinak, who made 80 appearances in three seasons with Villa, is still based in the Midlands and was working with the club’s under-15 and under-16 teams before the coronavirus shutdown.

Having already completed the UEFA B licence, he hopes to secure the A licence in the near future.

“I’m keeping in regular contact with the coaching staff (at Villa) and I know they’re charging ahead as best they can,” added Jedinak.

“I was working a bit with the U-15s and U-16s and we’ll see where we go with this when it’s all said and done. I should be finishing the A license very soon.”