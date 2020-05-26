Clubs need FA Cup, say Shropshire non-league bosses

It is the suggestion in national reports that hundreds of small non-league clubs could miss the opportunity to enter the famous competition next season due to the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc with the schedule.

In its early preliminary rounds, which begin in August, the competition provides a critical revenue opportunity for clubs at steps nine and 10 of the football pyramid who otherwise may struggle to make ends meet.

But most qualifying rounds could be scrapped if there is a delay to next season which, according to one boss, could see clubs go to the wall.

Dan Williams, manager of Midland League side Haughmond, said: “It’ll be devastating to be honest. The impact can’t be downplayed. Revenue-wise, when you take in cost of the officials and what we get through the gate for home games, we don’t make any money.

“We have to finance the pitch, the lease on the Sports Village, the FA Cup is additional revenue but it’s needed. Without it we’d make a substantial loss.

“It’s huge. But it’s not just that, it’s the prestige of the FA Cup. Of course it has lost its magic for the top boys, but in the changing rooms you can see the difference to my lads.”

Dan Carter’s Shifnal Town were first in the West Midlands Premier, which would have secured FA Cup qualification, before their season was null and voided.

“I think it’s disastrous really,” he said. “A lot of non-league count on a good Cup run. It’s just the magic for non-league clubs. At our level it’s a big pull to get players, saying we’re in the FA Cup and FA Vase.

Advertising

“Non-league players dream about progressing in the FA Cup. It would be a massive shame if we can’t play in it.

“We worked so hard last year to get into an FA Cup position.

“With what’s happened a lot of sponsors aren’t going to be able to sponsor non-league clubs. To win a round in the FA Cup would be massive.”