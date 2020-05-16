Virus test station at Aston Villa’s training base

Premier League clubs will hold their next conference call on Monday, when they are expected to vote on medical and training protocols which would allow players to resume limited group work while still respecting social distancing measures.

Villa have spent the past few weeks formulating a plan for the reopening of Bodymoor, which has remained closed since the season was first suspended more than two months ago.

Measures have included the construction of a testing station in the car park, similar to that first trialled by Wolves earlier in the week and which will become standard at all Premier League training grounds.

Under the new medical protocols, players will be screened for symptoms every day and tested twice-a-week for the virus.

They will also be required to arrive at the training ground in their kit, with their own towels and water bottles. Players were advised of the protocols during discussions with the Premier League and PFA.

Villa have remained in frequent contact with players since the campaign was suspended on March 13, with each given an individual training programme to follow.

While players and staff at other clubs were permitted to travel abroad, it is understood Villa advised their playing squad to remain in the UK for the duration of the shutdown.