League One and Two clubs could be set to vote on ending season early

Although the EFL have continued to outline their wish to finish the 2019/20 campaign, reports claim that the issue of ending the season below the Championship will be discussed next week.

It’s believed a vote will then be held over conference call with all clubs in League One and League Two taking part.

The vote would not involve clubs in the Championship, as the EFL expects to conclude the season in full.

The vote would need a 75 per cent majority to pass through and decisions would then have to be made on how to conclude promotions and relegations across the leagues.

Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday, EFL chairman Rick Parry warned that decisions will have to be made sooner rather than later.

“Our end date, realistically, is July 31 because of the situation with player contracts,” he said.

“Players have been furloughed, staff have been furloughed. To ask clubs to bring their staff back into training now only to find in a month they cannot play would be a complete mess.

“We need within days to be taking decisions. We need guidance on the criteria to return to play and we need that very quickly. We can’t delay decisions. Players have to be back in training pretty soon. Critical days are coming up for us.”