West Brom skipper Jake Livermore wants to seal the deal on the pitch

Speaking last week, the 30-year-old told the Express & Star he believes football should only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

But he stressed all Albion's players can't wait to resume their push for promotion – with the Baggies sitting second in the Championship table, six points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Over the past few weeks, there have been reports football chiefs are considering ending the season early and promoting Leeds and Albion into a 22 or even 23 team Premier League next season.

Livermore, though, would prefer it if the Baggies can achieve their season's goal on the pitch.

"It’s been nice to have that physical and mental break from football but everyone is missing it now," the skipper said.

"Everyone is missing the togetherness, the interaction with the fans, the interaction with the media – the whole feel around our club and area.

"We just want to get back as soon as possible but obviously when it is safe to do so.

"We would like to win promotion properly and we still feel like we have got a point to prove.

"We have had a great season and put in some great performances – it has been fantastic.

"And we want to finish it right – I feel I can say that on behalf of everyone."

While Livermore is missing football and his team mates, he is trying to make the best of life in lockdown.

"It's a strange time," said the midfielder who is at home with his partner at two children.

"But we are very aware of how lucky we are.

"I’m spending a lot of time with my children – which I don’t always get to do so that's been lovely.

"It's quite manic because we are trying to get all the school work in.

"That’s been so enjoyable but I don't remember it being as tough as it is now! I'm obviously out of practice.

"But it’s nice to have that bond and school work is another opportunity to spend time together."