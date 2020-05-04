Aston Villa's James Chester waiting on contract decisions

The 31-year-old defender – currently on loan at Stoke – is set to see his Villa contract expire on June 30.

That could be extended, though, in line with when the season ends – if football resumes following the coronavirus outbreak – and Chester insists that would be ‘fine’ by him.

“My deal ends on (June 30) but I haven’t discussed it as there is no definitive stance yet,” Chester told The Athletic.

“There is the chance contracts could be extended automatically to the end of the season, whatever the new date is, and that would be fine by me.

"But I can see other situations where a player might not want to play on to avoid risking injury and jeopardising any move.”

Chester – blighted by injuries in recent years – thinks the pandemic could help him if he ends up a free agent, though.

“I think the crisis will change how the free agent market works,” he said.

“Five years ago, being 31 and out of contract would have been a wonderful position.

“But the dynamic of football seems to have altered in that time, where clubs prefer to spend money on younger players, hoping for them to improve and their value to rise. Now though, if clubs have tighter budgets, a free transfer might become popular again.

“I’m fortunate in that the money I’ve earned in my career gives me a buffer, whatever happens.”