Mark Briggs – The West Brom prospect turned MLS boss-in-waiting

But Albion’s youth set-up doesn’t just produce top footballers, it also provides a grounding for coaches and managers - something Mark Briggs is determined to prove.

The Wolverhampton-born boss currently has one of the most unique jobs in world football.

In charge of California-based side Sacramento Republic, the club is currently building a $226 million stadium in preparation of joining the MLS in 2022.

With managers like Frank de Boer and Thierry Henry already plying their trade at the pinnacle of American football - Briggs knows the Sacramento hierarchy could be tempted to bring in a big name of their own when they do enter the top flight.

As it stands, though, the job is his to lose - and he deserves it following what has been a remarkable career to date.

Released by Albion aged 21, Briggs had a spell in Denmark and turned out for Notts County and Shrewsbury before admitting he “followed the money” in non-league as he bid to keep his dream of being a professional footballer alive.

But a friend then encouraged him to continue his career in the states at Wilmington Hammerheads.

Mark Briggs

And when his manager David Irving then asked him to take training sessions - his Albion background quickly put him on the path to coaching success.

“I signed for Albion when I was 12 and was offered schoolboy terms when I was 14,” Briggs said.

“And I was very fortunate because the coaches in charge at the time were Richard O’Kelly and John Trewick.

“Both of them were years and years ahead of the game when it came to developing young players.

“I didn’t realise it at the time – but the way they taught us had a massive impact on me.

“Their approach has been a huge influence on how I now coach.”

Briggs says O’Kelly and Trewick were adamant all their young players should get on the ball and play the game in the right way.

“They treated every one of us academy lads fantastically well,” the 38-year-old continued.

Mark Briggs pictured in an Albion team photo

“It was a time in English football when if you were a midfield player you were nothing more than a tennis net.

“Everything was about running, tackling and fighting. It wasn’t about getting on the ball.

“But O’Kelly and Trewick were all about body position, being comfortable in possession and playing between the lines.

“We played some cracking football and went on to win the FA Youth Cup at Wembley.”

Briggs’ non-league career saw him turn out for the likes of Hednesford, Telford and Rushall Olympic.

But United Soccer League outfit Wilmington Hammerheads noticed his coaching potential from the start.

AFC TELFORD UNITED Stock pic of AFC Telford United's Mark Briggs.

Nevertheless, the former midfielder still had to do things the hard way and work his way up the ladder.

Briggs started by coaching their girl's under-11s side. Eventually, he was promoted to run the entire youth programme.

He then became assistant manager before eventually stepping up to the top job.

And it was his success in that first season as boss which put him on the map.

“I took over at the time when the team had just finished bottom of the league,” Briggs said.

“The next season we finished eighth - which wasn’t bad as we had the lowest budget in the division.

“But we also got to the quarter-finals of the US Open Cup which is the equivalent of the FA Cup.

“We beat North American Soccer League side Miami to get there and then we were drawn against Real Salt Lake who were managed by Alessandro Nesta.

“And it was that draw that really changed things for me.

“I knew I had some good players in my team, the likes of the late Liam Miller who played for Manchester United and Celtic.

“I also had a lad called Josu who played for Barcelona so I just went for it, we attacked them from the off.

“For 80 minutes we absolutely murdered them and were 2-0 up. They scored in the 81st minute.

“And then we had a midfielder breakthrough one-on-one. But he saw his effort saved when he really should have scored.

“Real equalised again and we ended up going out. I’m still angry now we didn’t win that game.”

His team may not have won, but Briggs had made a big impression on everyone at Real Salt Lake.

Mark Briggs play for Albion

"After the game, the general manager approached me," he continued.

"He told me that he liked the way I carried myself on the sideline, he liked how organised my team was and the style of play.

“They told me then they wanted to bring me over but they weren’t sure in what role.”

Eventually, Briggs was appointed assistant manager to Mike Petke at Real Salt Lake.

But that role meant he was also in charge of Real Monarchs - the USL feeder club for Salt Lake.

And they enjoyed unprecedented success with him at the helm.

“Real Salt Lake’s first team was doing well, the academy was doing well but the USL team wasn’t doing what it should have been,” Briggs said.

“I wanted to change the whole way the club looked at the USL team - I wanted the players to see it was a pathway into the MLS.

“We ended up winning the regular season and broke every record.

“We won nine games in a row which was a record and I was named coach of the year.”

Now in charge of Sacramento Republic - the biggest team in the UCL - Briggs knows he now has a huge opportunity in front of him.

“It’s a fantastic time to be in charge,” said the married father-of-three.

“Sacramento are a team who have always had massive support - they get between 15,000 and 20,000 fans at each game.

“And now the city is pumped because in 2022 they are going to be in the MLS.

“A new stadium is being built, a new training facility which is state of the art.

“It’s a great time to be involved because the game is really changing over here.

“It used to be that players came over here at the end of their careers.

“But now clubs want to bring in players they can develop and sell on - like Miguel Almiron who was at Atlanta and is now at Newcastle.

“That is raising the standard because these players are hungry and are coming over to win things and further their career.”

Briggs, who grew up in Sedgley, knows Sacramento could replace him with a bigger name when they are an MLS side.

But he is determined to seize the chance he has got.

“I don’t want to come across as arrogant but I believe I am good enough to manage in the MLS,” he said.

“Now it’s up to me to prove I deserve to stay here.

“They could bring in a big name coach but I am embracing the opportunity.

“Whether you are in charge of West Brom in the Championship or Sacramento in the USL, you have to win football matches.

“So in that sense, nothing has changed. Yes there is a pressure on me, but you need pressure to bring the best out of you.“

Briggs said further down the line he would love to manage in England.

“In England football is life, it’s everything,” he added.

“I’d love the opportunity to coach in England one day.

“I want to make it to the highest level and that is the highest level in my opinion.

“English clubs don’t tend to give young British managers a chance though - that’s why a lot of us go abroad.

“Hopefully, though, the tide will turn and I will get that opportunity one day.”