Jack Grealish shirt raffle goes beyond £40,000

Grealish is selling the shirt he wore in last season’s Second City derby win at Birmingham with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.

A Just Giving page set up last weekend had by yesterday morning received more than 2,700 donations totalling just over £42,000. Fans have until 7pm tomorrow to enter, when Grealish will announce the winner on his Instagram page.

The shirt is among the 24-year-old’s most prized possessions, coming from arguably the most famous match of his career to date.

Grealish netted the only goal of the March 2019 derby, having got back up after being assaulted by Blues supporter Paul Mitchell earlier in the match.

Grealish’s former Villa team-mate Gabriel Agbonlahor last month raised £16,872 after holding a raffle for one of his derby shirts.

Villa defender Tyrone Mings has, meanwhile, been showing his support for NHS key workers. The England international made calls to two England fans working on the frontline against the coronavirus.