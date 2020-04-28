West Brom squad of the century: The goalkeepers

But with so many top stars having graced The Hawthorns – who would make the ultimate Baggies squad from those who have played for the club over the past two decades?

With the country in lockdown – and with fans looking for their football fix – we asked Albion supporters to put together a dream team of players who have performed from January 1, 2000, onwards.

In keeping with a World Cup format, there were just two rules.

The first was that they had to name three goalkeepers, while the second was that the squad had to be balanced with every position covered in the event of an injury or suspension.

A fantastic 82 supporters spent time mulling over their heroes to whittle down their squads to just 23 names.

Throughout this week the Express & Star will be revealing the results, starting today with the goalkeepers.

Goalkeepers: Ben Foster, Russell Hoult, Tomasz Kuszczak

One of the reasons we all love football so much is that it's a game of opinions.

But there is one man who – amongst Albion fans – doesn't spark any debate at all.

Incredibly, the universally appreciated Ben Foster was named in every single squad submitted for his poll – the only man to receive that honour.

Ben Foster of West Bromwich Albion celebrates (AMA)

The shot-stopper received the maximum 82 votes to claim the number one jersey.

To put that in perspective, only four other players received 75 votes or more – with those results to be revealed later this week.

But Foster's tally is not a surprise when you look at his achievements with the club.

From 2011 to 2018, the glovesman won multiple player of the season awards.

He also helped the Baggies to their highest ever Premier League finish and became the first Albion player to represent England in a world cup squad since Jeff Astle in 1970.

With 100 per cent of the vote, you'd think Foster would have few challengers for the number one jersey.

But Russell Hoult put up a real fight with 69 people voting for the shot-stopper who was named as one of Albion's 16 greatest players in a poll organised for the club's 125th anniversary celebrations.

Russell Hoult

Keeping Foster and Hoult on their toes – and just squeezing into this squad as third choice – is Thomasz Kuszczak who joined from Hertha Berlin in 2004 and left for Manchester United in 2006.

The Polish international made the cut ahead of current number one Sam Johnstone who received 22 votes.

In total 12 different goalkeepers received a nomination with Dean Kiely (19), Scott Carson (seven), Boaz Myhill (four) and Alan Miller the only men to receive more than one.

Tomasz Kuszczak celebrates

Brian Jensen and Chris Kirkland also received a nomination while there were also two obscure selections.

Dave Challinor – better known for being Albion's much loved mascot Baggie Bird – named Joe Murphy just in case any of the matches went to penalties.

While Andrew Bishop named Switzerland internationak Pascal Zuberbuhler.

At the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the keeper didn't conceded a single goal from open play.

Nevertheless, his side crashed out of the competition in the second round when they lost to Ukraine on penalties.

"It's not on ability because he wasn’t very good but in 2006 he got knocked out of the World Cup with Switzerland without conceding a goal, the first team ever to do that," Mr Bishop said.