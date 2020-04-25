Social Media Watch - April 25

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Jonny Castro Otto

It's fair to say, footballers far and wide are missing playing, but as Wolves defender Jonny Castro Otto shows - their families do too!

With the Spaniard helping out at home, he was seemingly handling a home-schooled art lesson, in which he tasked his son Jaden to colour in a Wolves based drawing.

Getting involved too, there looks like there's an artistic side to Mr Otto, and his son too.

We're sure the finished product looked brilliant - perfect for sticking on the fridge, that's for sure.

Kenneth Zohore

Of course, just because footballers play their sport for a living, it doesn't mean that's the only game they're interested in.

That seems to be the case for Kenneth Zohore, who shared video of himself playing basketball online recently.

The short clip clearly shows that the striker is a dab hand and the US-based sport, which is also under suspension due to coronavirus.

The powerful striker nails two shots back to back with apparent ease. Maybe he could have been shooting hoops professionally instead of scoring goals if he was living across the pond!

Just @kzohore shooting some hoops 👀🏀



Who else in our squad could you see being good at other sports❔#WBA pic.twitter.com/XHkdW9wrrd — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 23, 2020

Matheus Pereira

Another West Brom star has been sharing video of themselves online of late - with Brazilian loanee Matheus Pereira putting in the effort with a home workout.

The forward has been a hit at The Hawthorns, and it's obvious plenty of hard work goes into his game, as shown in his video.

There are clips of Pereira jumping small hurdles, working on his foot speed and even doing sprints.

Safe to say, he'll will be in peak fitness when football does eventually return!

Tyrone Mings

Speaking about players in good physical condition, Tyrone Mings is not letting the season's suspension keep him from working out.

The England international shared an image of himself getting some weights in on Instagram - and it's quite clear he's not skipping many sessions.

Sharing an image of himself alongside a single 'flex' emoji - plenty of his teammates commented on his post.

One of the best came from Villa assistant boss John Terry, who responded to Mings' topless picture with "5 weeks off and you've already let yourself go mate".