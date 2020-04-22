Social Media Watch - April 22

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Leroy Sane

Manchester City's flying winger Leroy Sane is known for his quick feet - but now we know just how quick.

Taking part in Nike's Living Room Cup Challenge, he's challenged the world to beat his sidestep target.

Notching 100 sidesteps in just 45 seconds, it's clear that the German star is fleet of foot, but could anyone beat him?

Give the challenge a go, you never know - you could one-up a Premier League star!

Roberto Firmino

Another man good with his feet is Roberto Firmino - but he's giving them a rest in his latest video shared online.

Instead of putting together an athletic challenge, the Brazilian has taken part in an interesting version of the game show Mr and Mrs!

Using two cushions and some flour, Roberto and his wife take turn answering questions about themselves, with the person chosen getting a face-full of baking goods.

Both members of the Firmino couple end up caked in the white stuff - but if you're bored it's definitely a hilarious way to pass the time.

Douglas Costa

If there's one player who's game is guided around speed, you'd be hard-pressed to think of someone faster than Juventus star Douglas Costa.

The Brazilian winger is well-known for his sheer pace, and he's proven that in a video which has emerged online.

Set-up in a race against go-kart, Costa is tasked with beating the vehicle in a foot race - something he does in style.

Admittedly, it's only a short sprint, but Costa flies out of the blocks and beats the four-wheeler quite comprehensively. We wouldn't fancy racing him!

Marcelo

Fellow Brazilian Marcelo is best known for his footballing ability at full-back - but did you know he's also a handy dancer?

The Real Madrid man was featured in a video on TikTok recently during lock down, but instead of performing a challenge or racing a go-kart, he showed off his dance moves.

Alongside his son, the footballer puts on a brilliant show in a tidy choreographed move.

Maybe he needs to pull these moves out when football's back and he scores for Madrid?