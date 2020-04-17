Social Media Watch - April 17

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Romelu Lukaku

One of the big struggles for all of us during lock down is being away from our friends.

Fortunately for Romelu Lukaku, he still gets the chance to see teammate Lautaro Martínez every day, as they live right by each other - just a few balconies over!

Video emerged of the former Manchester United man shouting over to his Inter teammate, ensuring that both of them keep in touch.

Not bad digs for either player, in fairness!

Lukaku and Lautaro are neighbors btwpic.twitter.com/bB3EsqGWvN — Daniele (@EdenDassidy) April 15, 2020

Philippe Coutinho

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho seems to be finding intuitive ways to keep himself busy.

He shared video of himself and his partner performing some interesting feats of strength, with the help of some camera tricks.

The Barcelona man, on-loan at Bayern Munich, appears to show off his gymnastic skills, until you realise he's actually lying on the floor.

Even still, it's a funny clip - a bit more original than the bog roll challenge for sure!

Layvin Kurzawa

PSG's Layvin Kurzawa must be missing football quite a bit - at least that's what his latest social media post suggests.

The full-back took to Tik Tok to share his thoughts on the game's suspension in an interesting video.

Dubbed over an infant laughing, he's seen hugging a signed Champions League football while in hysterics.

When someone hands him a different kind of ball, he instantly fobs it off in favour of the original football - it's an interesting clip, that's for sure.

PSG's Layvin Kurzawa is all of us missing football right now 😂💔



(via kurzawa_20/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/tdrdDylWsT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 15, 2020

Jon Gidney

How's your morning commute?

Shrewsbury based pro golfer Jon Gidney made light of his early morning trips under lockdown on social media this week - taking him a full five seconds from door to door.

The golf pro shared a clip online of him hopping out, jumping on his bike (donning a colander in place of a helmet) and cycling from his back garden to his front door.

Admittedly, whilst lock down has caused all sorts of issues, you do need to admit that trek to work in the morning is much shorter for many of us!