Aston Villa assistant John Terry: Health has to be top priority

Terry also admitted he would not relish the prospect of matches resuming behind closed doors, as now seems likely when the coronavirus shutdown is over.

Top-flight clubs will meet tomorrow for more talks over when and how the campaign might resume, though firm decisions are unlikely with the pandemic in the UK nearing its peak.

Writing on Instagram, Terry said: “Rumours fly about, they’re looking at getting started in June to cram the games in within six weeks and have a couple of weeks off and go back after that.

“I just think that whatever happens, people’s health needs to come first.

“Wimbledon have cancelled the tennis and, when we go back in a month, two months or three months, it’s important just to make sure it’s the right thing for everyone.”

There is a growing acceptance that even if football does resume during the summer, it will be some time later before supporters are allowed back in to grounds.

Terry said: “I’ve never experienced (behind-closed-doors) as a player and I just think it’d be bizarre. If it takes a little bit longer to get everyone back on their feet and get people back in the stadiums, that’s what we live for in England.

“That’s why the Premier League is the best in the world, the supporters and the atmosphere in all sports just makes the event. Without that it just wouldn’t be the same. If that’s what we have to do (play behind-closed-doors) then we’ll obviously go ahead and play but it’ll be strange.”