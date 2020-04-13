Social Media Watch - April 13

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Ander Herrera

Former Manchester United midfielder has taken to Twitter to show off his footballing ability - but sacked off the loo roll for a tennis ball.

Seemingly tired of watching fellow pros use toilet paper, the PSG man put on an impressive performance with his ball of choice.

Performing a number of kick ups with the ball, we were impressed enough, until he went on to finish in style by kicking it into an open bin!

Clearly, we don't think we'll be giving this a go ourselves - it's a bit above our ability levels!

Paul Pogba

Advertising

One man still at Manchester United (although we've not seen him playing too much this season) is Paul Pogba - who himself shared a stylish skills video this week.

Spending his time with family, the Frenchman has been doing battle with Zlatan Ibrahimovic over social media doing various skill moves.

Pogba seems to think he's beaten the Swede with this latest effort though, performing a rainbow flick with a football without looking off a wall and into a child's basketball hoop.

You have to admit, it's going to be hard for even Zlatan himself to top that!

Advertising

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

We can't mention a feud between two star footballers and only show you one, can we?

The Swedish footballing icon is well known for his ego and his ability on the football pitch - and he put that on show, calling out Pogba with a very tidy piece of skill.

Working out in his own gym, Zlatan found time to perform a slick ball roll before flicking his football up and into a bin right behind him.

We're starting to wonder how much time some of these footballers are putting into these clips...

Antoine Griezmann

Finishing up, a more regular past time for people stuck inside is video games - everyone from footballers to your average Joe is probably spending some time with a controller in their hands.

One man doing just that, but for 24 hours straight is Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann, but all for a good cause.

The French forward streamed a number of games over the 24 hour slot on Twitch alongside fellow footballers and his brother in aid of Red Cross.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Ousmane Dembele featured with Griezmann, with tens of thousands donated to charity! Great effort!