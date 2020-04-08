Menu

Aston Villa linked with Maxime Lopez bid

Villa have reportedly submitted a bid of around £9million for Marseille midfielder Maxime Lopez.

Maxime Lopez (Photo: Werner100359)

Italian outlet Area Napoli claim the 22-year-old has been the subject of an offer from Dean Smith’s side, and that Napoli, Sevilla and West Ham are also interested in the Frenchman.

It is also said, though, Marseille want 20m euros for the 5ft 6in playmaker, who has just over a year left on his contract.

