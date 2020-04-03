Social Media Watch - April 3

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

1. Alphonso Davies

Canadian full-back Alphonso Davies is quite the social media personality - and it seems lockdown has not slowed his creative juices one bit.

A regular on Tik Tok, the Bayern Munich man's latest video on the social media platform is an interesting one.

In the video he acts as god, pouring water (supposed to be his football skills) into cups relating to different parts of his game - going all in when he gets to the cup labelled 'pace'.

We wouldn't want to challenge him in a foot race, that's for sure...

2. Andreas Pereira

Advertising

It seems that Manchester United man Andres Pereira is also big on Tik Tok, after he shared a video of his own.

The Brazilian acts out a hilarious version of the bottle top challenge, in which people kicked the top off a bottle.

Obviously, Pereira goes down a different route, sticking his hand in a sock and with some simple camera editing tricks then showing him opening a bottle of milk and making some cereal - all mid kick!

A funny way to spend 15 minutes of lockdown, Mr Pereira!

Advertising

3. Bruno Fernandes

Fellow Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes seems to be just as bored as many other athletes - and like others, the clippers have come out!

But instead of shaving his head, he's decided to put some work into his facial hair.

Knocking down his beard to quite a stylish goatee, we must admit the look suits the Portuguese midfielder.

A bold look, and one we hope to see on the pitch eventually!

Bruno Fernandes shows off his new beard 🧔 pic.twitter.com/a889WcwhQ2 — utdreport (@utdreport) March 31, 2020

4. Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng clearly isn't one for using clippers or putting together comedy clips - but he has shared a photo of how he's managing during the lockdown, by organising his amazing football kit collection.

Playing against some massive names over the course of his career, Boateng has built up an enviable collection.

Kits from the likes of Carlos Tevez, Andrea Pirlo, Mesut Ozil and Patrick Vieira are all included in his photo shared online.

We think he needs to get them framed!