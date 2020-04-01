New Salop Leisure Football League to still go ahead despite Covid-19

While FA and EFL bosses decide if and when professional football can return, football at non-league levels below step two have been expunged.

That decision also had ramifications on the summer’s proposed restructuring of the non-league pyramid, which has been postponed for 12 months.

Alongside the restructure, the Shropshire FA had revealed ground-breaking plans to launch the first county feeder league directly into the National League system – to be played at the current equivalent to step seven – this summer.

And they remain confident that the new Salop Leisure Football League, which has attracted big interest from Shropshire clubs, will kick-off next season.

“The Salop Leisure League management committee had their inaugural meeting on March 12 prior to the suspension of all football,” said Shropshire FA chief executive Roy Waterfield.

“The FA have decided that all grassroots football is concluded for the 2019/20 season. This will allow the game to move forward and to commence planning for next season.

“Our chairman has been advised that the FA’s decision to award the Salop Leisure League Feeder League status for 2020/21 is unaffected by their decision to end the current season.”

The new league’s structure is to feature two divisions consisting of a minimum of 14 and 10 clubs.

Bosses confirmed the unanimous support of 25 member clubs to join the league from August, the initial proposed starting date.

Other clubs have also since registered interest, while some will decide whether to remain playing at step six.

The league will be backed by title sponsors Salop Leisure, of whom chairman and champion of local sport Tony Bywater is a key supporter.

Organisers believe the league, which was finally given the green light as a pilot scheme by the FA this year, will be sustainable and able to safeguard adult football in Shropshire for decades to come.