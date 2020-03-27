Social Media Watch - March 27

With all of professional European football on an indefinite hiatus, players from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

1. Cooke family - Shropshire

Ladies and gentlemen. Salopians present and past.



The bar has been raised.



We are proud to present - the Cooke household 👌 pic.twitter.com/SPuTQ23dNZ — ShrewsburySchCricket (@shrschcricket) March 25, 2020

Any chance of starting the cricket season on time has all but disappeared with the current lockdown in the UK.

But that was not going to stop the Cooke household in Shropshire from getting their fix.

A bat, a ball and some concrete patio is all these two youngsters needed to put on a show to the nation.

In this hilarious skit, the duo ask the third umpire for a review and after replays, the original decision gets overturned.

2. Dele Alli

Dele Alli is all of us watching The Lion King 😂



(via dele/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/MFrZahhPJy — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 25, 2020

Dele Alli proved days in at home aren't so 'ruff' after all by replicating the Lion King with his pet dog Uno.

The Spurs playmaker is keeping himself occupied with the football season on hold by watching films on his giant projector.

As the famous scene of the Lion King approached, the England international picked up Uno and dangled him in front of the screen

Uno played his part by barely moving with 'The Circle of Life' belting out in the background.

3. Jesse Lingard

Bin there, done that!! 🗑️⚽@JesseLingard is literally taking the Top Bins challenge to another level! 👏



Should it count though as technically it bounced out? 😅



🎥 jesselingard / Instagram pic.twitter.com/3AM3l1Od05 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) March 25, 2020

Jesse Lingard is back on social media watch with a very impressive cross-field ball into a bin.

Lingard's post comes two days after he uploaded an amusing video involving an bicycle kick using toilet-roll.

The United midfielder punts the ball into a black bin before it bounces out, claiming, 'I'm taking it!'

Judging by the size of his house, we think he could host a full 11 vs 11 game!

4. Andy Robertson

There’s a new freekick taker when we get back @trentaa98 👀 pic.twitter.com/TyZiO3j9OG — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 25, 2020

Liverpool's Andy Robertson is the latest star to show off his skills by hitting the crossbar and two corners, earning calls for a new position from fans.

Robertson, who has two goals and seven assists this season has been working hard on his accuracy in front of the net.

This footage was shared on the Liverpool star’s Instagram account on Wednesday.

"There’s a new free-kick taker when we get back," Robertson wrote to accompany the clip.