Shrewsbury Town among clubs urging fans to follow coronavirus guidelines

Following the implementation of the latest raft of measures from the government, keeping people from leaving home but for specific reasons - local teams are keen for people to heed that advice.

Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa, Walsall and Shrewsbury Town have all shared messages online in the hope that it will influence fans to follow the guidelines set-up by Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Wolves shared a message from Romain Saiss, urging people to stay indoors to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Hi everybody, I hope you are well. So I just want to speak a little bit about the virus. So today the most important is to stay at home." Saiss said.

"Respect the rules, don't go outside just if it's necessary. Keep washing your hands, keep your social distance.

"And if you want to help the person that works in the hospital please stay at home, they're still working for us.

"So, let's stay at home for them please. Just take care and I hope to see you soon."

West Brom shared a similarly stark message showing fans just how quickly one person could pass on the virus using a clip from their game with Huddersfield earlier this season.

"On average one person will pass coronavirus to three others. Here’s what happens if that continues for 10 passes..." The club tweeted, showing how one person could effectively pass the virus on to more than 59,000 people.

Don’t pass it on ❌



On average one person will pass coronavirus to three others. Here's what happens if that continues for 10 passes…

Walsall tweeted a simple message urging fans to stay home and save lives - asking fans to look after themselves, whilst Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn took to Instagram to try and ensure fans followed guidelines.

"Hi everyone, just a quick message. I'm sure we've all noticed the videos going around over the weekend of the social gatherings and especially young people going out in big groups." he said.

"Just a message from myself and all the boys to try and follow the guidelines as best you can, to stay home and stay safe for everyone's sake."

His message was followed by one issued by the Scottish national team, stating that the sooner people stay home, the sooner we could see football back in action.

Shrewsbury Town posted a simple tweet to similarly ask supporters to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

The club has also offered fans a way of finding things to do during the lockdown alongside their club charity, Shrewsbury Town in the Community.

Sharing a number of challenges with fans, club captain Dave Edwards along with other players have asked supporters to complete some interesting tasks to ensure they stay entertained whilst staying home.

🏟 BUILD A STADIUM CHALLENGE |



Today we have @shrewsweb club captain and STITC Trustee @_DaveEdwards introducing our first weekly challenge!



Make sure to send us pictures of your stadiums!



Today we have club captain and STITC Trustee introducing our first weekly challenge! Make sure to send us pictures of your stadiums!

One such task is urging Salopians to construct a replica stadium, be it the Montgomery Waters Meadow or another ground using materials easily found at home.

Another challenge is due next week, with fans able to submit their efforts on the Shrewsbury Town in the Community website.

The England national team has also highlighted the importance by sharing an image of the iconic three lions badge, with each lion a distance from the others alongside a clear message:

"Just because we're further apart doesn't mean we aren't together. #StayHomeSaveLives".

Football in the country has been suspended until April 30 at the earliest.

A statement, issued by the FA, Premier League, EFL, women’s professional game, LMA and PFA underlined a commitment to completing the current season no matter the timescale.