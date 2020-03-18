Social Media Watch: How football is coping with suspension - March 18

With all of professional European football on an indefinite hiatus, players from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

1. James Milner

Now the tea bags are sorted I’ve got time to level out this lawn... wonder if I can borrow Anfield’s Keep off the Grass sign 🤔#onebladeatatime #productiveday#snipsnip ✂️ pic.twitter.com/ap510x6mIf — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 17, 2020

For the second time this week, Liverpool's James Milner tops our list!

The self-confessed 'most boring man in football' has swapped rationing tea bags for manually cutting the grass.

But there's no lawn-mower in site for the 34-year-old.

Just a ruler and a pair of scissors is required for a precision home lawn treatment.

The Anfield groundsman is rumoured to be very worried at these developments.

2. Nico Tagliafico

The talented Ajax defender has shown that he has some serious skills away from the pitch.

Move over Picasso, there's a new man on the scene and he goes by the name 'Tag!'

In a video released by Ajax, the Argentine makes a stunning charcoal of an old man before signing his name across the front.

The drawing is highly complex and shows the 27-year-old will not be short of work once he eventually hangs up his boots!

3. Richarlison

This picture of @Richarlison_7 with a 2002 Ronaldo haircut made my day🤣 pic.twitter.com/IICpcNNZ0V — Aston_villa Tz (@AJessings) March 18, 2020

If your local hairdressers has closed, there's only one thing to do - self trim.

Although the Everton forward may not have too many people queuing round judging by this effort.

However one fellow Brazilian would certainly applaud the efforts Richarlison has gone too on this occasion.

Ronaldo's (the original Ronaldo) famous World Cup 2002 hairstyle appears to be alive and well on Merseyside.

4. Odion Ighalo

Odion Ighalo's ten touch challenge didn't exactly go to plan 🧻😅#MUFC pic.twitter.com/5QXuZyPy6h — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) March 17, 2020

The on-loan Manchester United striker has impressed during his brief stint on the pitch.

However if his 'keepy-uppy' skills are anything to go by, United shouldn't expect too much when football recommences.

The 'ten-touch' challenge involves two feet and some toilet roll.

Ighalo's four touches are not going to break any records, but the final strike in anger was pretty impressive to viewers.