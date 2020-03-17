Social Media Watch: How football is coping with suspension - March 17

With all of professional European football on an indefinite hiatus, players from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

1. Georginio Wijnaldum

With sports around the globe hitting suspension, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has resorted to sacking off football at home in favour of another sport.

Sharing some images of himself on Twitter alongside the caption 'Gotta stay busy', it seems the 29-year-old has turned his hand to table tennis.

It's fair to say that he looks like he's enjoying himself - here's hoping he keeps on finding ways to entertain himself whilst football is on hold.

Gotta stay busy 🏓 pic.twitter.com/aXilMuY6EN — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 15, 2020

2. Conor Coady

Wolves skipper Conor Coady isn't a man for Twitter, but even he's taken to the social media platform (via Wolves' official channel) to show the world what he's been up to this week.

Responding to a request from Soccer AM presenter 'Tubes' to perform a Top Bin Challenge from home - where you kick a ball into a bin in style - Coady showed off his ability on the ball on video.

Performing a few keepy-uppies, Coady then plays the ball off the wall before it falls perfectly into his wheelie bin.

You can expect some more Wolves players to get involved soon enough too - as the defender then nominated Matt Doherty, Ruben Neves and on-loan centre back Ryan Bennett to do the challenge themselves.

3. Callum Hudson-Odoi

The first Premier League player to be diagnosed with coronavirus, it's clear that Callum Hudson-Odoi is already feeling better.

The Chelsea winger is already hard at work to make sure he's fit for the return of top flight football, sharing a video of him working out on a stationary bike.

Cycling at some serious pace, the Chelsea youngster finishes up and gestures to the camera to show he's feeling fine after the worrying news which broke last week.

Good to see he's looking well!

4. Oliver Torres

The toilet paper challenge is another social media trend going around right now - with plenty of footballers taking part.

One of the most impressive ones we've seen so far is that of Sevilla midfielder Oliver Torres.

Performing countless keepy-uppies with your standard bog roll is already pretty amazing, but the Spaniard even does it with a blindfold!

Quality technique from the 25-year-old!