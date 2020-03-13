Professional football suspended: What it means for Shrewsbury and Telford

The FA, Premier League, EFL and FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have collectively agreed to postpone games immediately due to the Covid-19 virus.

This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff in recent days.

UEFA have also halted all Champions League and Europa League matches next week until the governing body meets on Tuesday, March 17.

Matches from April 3 onwards could also be suspended depending on coronavirus advise.

Shrewsbury games postponed

14/3 Coventry City (a)

21/3 Blackpool (h)

28/3 Wycombe Wanderers (h)

Meanwhile Telford United's home match with Kettering in the National League North will go ahead.

The fixture will not be segregated so Kettering Town supporters will be required to purchase a ticket for either the Hamer Leisure Stand or the University Of Wolverhampton Stand.

Tickets are £14 for Adults and £10 for concessions.

Kick-off is 3pm at the New Bucks Head.