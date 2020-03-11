Llandrindod Wells hit strugglers for six

Ryan Sims scored twice and Jack Evans, Kieran McCarley, Robbie Nicholls and Matty Tong shared the other goals as Tywyn were blown away with the Spa winning 6-1 on The Broadway.

The in-form Jack Evans opened the scoring from the penalty spot when Robbie Nicholls was brought down and Sims added a second before half-time. McCarley extended the lead with a free-kick five minutes into the second half and Nicholls and Sims then netted twice in as many minutes. Tong completed the six hit before Liam Metcalfe gained a consolation for Tywyn who played the second half with ten men following an injury and the fact they had no substitutes.

Radnor Valley returned to action with a trip to Caersws and, despite a gallant showing, fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Bluebirds. Gallant it was as The Goats played the entire ninety minutes with ten men with players ruled out due to work and injury. Peter Rees scored the only goal for Caersws on eight minutes but Radnor looked far from a ten man side. They had their chances with Elliot Morris heading wide while they had two strong penalty appeals turned down.

Bow Street, fourth in the table, extended their unbeaten league run to six with a solid 3-0 home success over Four Crosses. All the goals came in the second half courtesy of Tomos Roberts, John James and Llyr Davies.

Carno won for the first time since November with Sean Griffiths scoring twice in a 2-1 home win against Montgomery Town whose Glynn Coney replied while bottom of the table, Llansantffraid Village picked up a point in a 1-1 draw with visiting Aberaeron. Gareth Severs gave Aberaeron, who travelled with a bare eleven, a first half lead but Nathan Buckley equalised for Llansantffraid.