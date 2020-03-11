Late blow for Ludlow Colts

The visitors opened the scoring in the Herefordshire County league Premier Division clash but Jamie Marsh pulled Colts level soon after.

James Parton thought he had earned the hosts maximum points when he netted towards the end.

But in the dying seconds a goalmouth scramble was forced in to give Bartestree a share of the spoils.

Leaders Clee Hill United enjoyed a 5-0 win at Shobdon that leaves them four points clear at the top.

Craig Breakwell, Joshua Carpenter, Ryan Clarke, Steven Preece and subbstitute Christopher Breakwell all netted.