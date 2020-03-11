Hopesgate United win thrilling match

Charlie Lewis was also on target for Hopesgate in their 3-2 Shropshire Premier League success.

Shaun Davies was at the double for Madeley Sports but it was not enough to earn his side a victory at home to Telford Juniors Reserves.

Nicholas Walsh and Steve Meakin struck to earn Telford a 2-2 draw.

Bottom club Brown Clee pushed high-flying Wrockwardine Wood Juniors hard before falling to a 1-0 defeat at Hall Meadow.