Hopesgate United win thrilling match
Robert Hartshorn bagged a brace as Hopesgate United edged a five-goal thriller against Prees United.
Charlie Lewis was also on target for Hopesgate in their 3-2 Shropshire Premier League success.
Shaun Davies was at the double for Madeley Sports but it was not enough to earn his side a victory at home to Telford Juniors Reserves.
Nicholas Walsh and Steve Meakin struck to earn Telford a 2-2 draw.
Bottom club Brown Clee pushed high-flying Wrockwardine Wood Juniors hard before falling to a 1-0 defeat at Hall Meadow.
