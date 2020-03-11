Compasses United find way into the semi-final

The two sides both hit top form to book their places in the last four of the competition, writes Dave Sandles.

Compasses navigated their way to a resounding 10-0 success against Smoke Stop.

Slamonas Burksatyis led the victory charge with a four-goal salvo. Chris Owens (two), Marcel Nghomis (two), Ebraham Sahateh and Lionel Reduca also found the net.

The Brick went one better in their clash with Baschurch, running out 11-0 winners.

Aaron Williams was their star turn after hitting the back of the net four times. Jamie Collins (two), Brad Mitchell (two), Gav Carter, Ash Adams and Matty Hole joined him on the scoresheet.

Minsterley Rangers also progressed thanks to a 2-1 success at Coleham.

Nat Thomas scored for Coleham, but Frankie Jones and Tom Haigh replied to earn their side a place in the last four.

They will play the winners of the Coracle and Brockton Rovers tie. They play this weekend.

Loppington Wem and Norbury emerged successful from penalty shootouts to book their places in the semi-finals of the Milward Consolation Cup.

Loppington beat Coton Rovers 4-2 on spot-kicks after their tie with Coton Rovers had ended all square at 3-3.

Joel Browne, Josh Gough and Dan Barnett scored for Loppington while Alex Beddoes bagged all three for Rovers.

Norbury also won 4-2 on penalties after they had ended 1-1 with Saha Peacock.

Bull in the Barne await Loppington in the semi-finals after beating Telegraph 2-1 thanks to goals from George Robinson and Ash Walker.

Sports Village and Steam Wagon will contest next month’s SHB Management Cup final.

Lewis Redmond, Dan Guest and Jim Haley were on target for Sports in their 3-1 triumph over Beaten Track. Sam Jones replied.

Steam Wagon beat Bull Athletic 5-3 in their semi-final encounter.

The final will be played on Sunday, April 12 at Unison.