Bluebell ease to cup victory

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors, The Lion and Captain Webb United all took advantage of Telford Sunday League Division One leaders Bell & Bails being out of action

Juniors moved to within a point of the leaders with two games in hand with a convincing 5-1 win at Shifnal Imperials, while The Lion moved within striking distance and two games in hand with a 4-2 home win against St Georges.

Captain Webb United also enjoyed a solid 7-3 home win against Travellers Joy which keeps them in touch with the leading group.

Lawley & Lightmoor Comets picked up their third win of the season with a 5-1 away win at Pheasant.