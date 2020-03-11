Advertising
Bluebell ease to cup victory
Bluebell booked a place in the final of the Shropshire FA Sunday Challenge Cup with a 4-0 home win against Boars Head, writes John Tranter.
Wrockwardine Wood Juniors, The Lion and Captain Webb United all took advantage of Telford Sunday League Division One leaders Bell & Bails being out of action
Juniors moved to within a point of the leaders with two games in hand with a convincing 5-1 win at Shifnal Imperials, while The Lion moved within striking distance and two games in hand with a 4-2 home win against St Georges.
Captain Webb United also enjoyed a solid 7-3 home win against Travellers Joy which keeps them in touch with the leading group.
Lawley & Lightmoor Comets picked up their third win of the season with a 5-1 away win at Pheasant.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment