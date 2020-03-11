Beacon go six points clear of their title rivals

The top-of-the-table clash saw Beacon open up a six-point gap over their title rivals after two goals from Ryan Knott and one from Adam Knott secured a 3-0 win. But Rovers are not out of the race for glory as they boast two games in hand on Beacon.

Harlescott added three more points to their Division One tally after coming out on top of an eventful clash with Rock Rovers.

The hosts saw four ‘goals’ ruled out for offside, but battled on to win 3-2.

Tom Swain (two) and Ryan Jones scored for Harlescott. Jordon Price bagged both goals for Rovers.

Dun Cow and Ellesmere Sunday fought out a dour 0-0 draw.

Hodnet maintained their perfect record in Division Two.

They turned on the style as they put 10 goals without reply past 10-man Brockton to record a seventh straight win.

Levi Hunter struck twice with Harry Farnsworth, Ben Harrison, Cam Dourish, Jack Swinnerton, Nicky Parker, Connor Dunne, Archie Walkgarding and James Bilklington also on target.

The victory leaves Hodnet four points behind leaders Dorrington, but with four games in hand.

Dorrington climbed to the top of the table on the back of a 3-2 triumph at Fox Wem.

Luke Johnson, Richard Locke and James Hill scored for Dorrington to cancel out efforts from Ryan Oaks and Tom Clive.