Striker Steve Jones leaves Whitchurch Alport

Alport top scorer Jones, who played for Crewe, Burnley and Huddersfield during his time in the Football League, has joined North West First Division South outfit Alsager Town.

Jones, now 43, will also take on a coaching role at the Cheshire club alongside the management team of Stuart Tulloch and Elliot Ledwards.

His departure follows the exit of popular keeper Dave Parton who left to join North West Premier rivals Congleton Town.

“We were really disappointed to lose Jonah because we were desperate for him to stay,” said assistant boss Steve May.

“We told him he could play without training which is unprecedented for us but that’s how much we wanted him to stay and how flexible we were in order to make that happen.”

Alport, who are also seeking applications for the role of club chairman, will be hoping to return to action tomorrow after a series of postponements.

They are due to welcome second-placed Rylands to Yockings Park.