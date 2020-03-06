Shifnal Town's Danny Carter is weighing up a transfer swoop

Town are on course for West Midlands League Premier Division glory, but still have 13 league games to play – 10 of which are away from home.

And having seen a number of matches fall victim to the weather recently, Carter admits he could need some reinforcements for the run-in.

“It’s been frustrating of late with all the games being called off,” he said.

“It seems that every time we are due to play away, the game gets called off.

“A lot of clubs are in the same boat and all the rain has obviously made it difficult, but we have looked after our pitch really well and got our home games in.

“We are due to play Smethwick tomorrow, who ground-share with Tividale. If we have any more rain then that one will be in doubt as well.

“I’m wary of the fixtures piling up and we are still in two cups as well.

“We have worked really hard to get ourselves in this position and we want to go on and win the league and those cups.

“But if we face the prospect of playing Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, then I will have to look at bringing some players in.

“It’s not something I really wanted to do.

“We identified the players we wanted to sign in the summer and managed to get them in.

“Apart from a couple, it’s been the same squad of players all season.

“That has helped with the harmony. All the players feel a part of things and they have bought into what we wanted to do.

“I haven’t got any specific targets because it’s not something I was looking to do. But I will probably have to start having a look.”

“We organised a friendly for last weekend with Alvechurch and unfortunately Harry picked up an injury during the warm up.

“It was to his knee and we are not sure of the severity yet. I feel for him because he has been hit by various setbacks this season.

“He started the season on fire and then got banned. When he came back he picked up an injury and he hasn’t really figured since before Christmas.

“There are a lot of sides in the same boat as us.

“We have 13 league games left and 10 of those are away from home.