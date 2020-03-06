Haughmond boosted by Hole return

Haughmond are 15th and Sphinx four points better off with four games in hand on the Shrewsbury side.

“They’ve had a tough time with their pitch,” said Haughmond manager Dan Williams. “We were due to have a free week a while ago.

“It was called off at their place probably six weeks ago, so we slotted it in here and then reversed it, so we will go there the end of the season.

“They’ve got plenty of games in hand, I would imagine it’s two teams both looking to win the game.”

Williams added: “I think Saturday is huge. It’s the biggest game of the season because it’s your next one and it’s just one we need to perform in.”

Haughmond will be boosted by the return of striker Steve Hole, with Williams waiting to see if Joe Parry and Dave Easthope are able to come back into his selection plans following injury.

Carl Rogers and Matt Fletcher are both unavailable for the match at the Shrewsbury Sports Village.

Haughmond were beaten 4-1 at Boldmere St Michaels last weekend after Louis Irvine had given them an early lead.

“Louis Irvine looks back to his best,” added Williams. “The last few weeks he’s been brilliant. He scored the goal and he was excellent, so that is a big positive for us.”