New Shropshire football league to kick off in August

The Salop Leisure Football League is to kick off in August after the English FA approved the pilot scheme as the first league nationwide that offers a pathway into the National League pyramid.

Shropshire FA bosses have worked tirelessly since submitting an application to the national governing body 10 months ago and the decision to approve the historic new local league was made last week amid a shake-up of the National League pyramid.

The pyramid, which currently includes seven tiers below the Football League, is being restructured at the end of the campaign.

The Salop Leisure League will take clubs currently in the Shropshire Premier League and those in the West Midlands League Divisions One and Two (steps seven and eight).

It will consist of two divisions, the Premier Division and Division Two, with a minimum of 14 and 10 clubs respectively.

Those promoted from the top tier will be able to progress to step six of the pyramid.

The Shropshire FA held a meeting at its Shrewsbury Town FC base, where 25 county clubs in attendance unanimously agreed to become part of the new feeder league.

Salop Leisure and Shropshire FA chiefs believe the league’s formation is a flagship moment for county and non-league football and insist that the ‘sustainable’ league will safeguard adult football for decades to come.

Advertising

SFA chief executive Roy Waterfield and chairman Dave Simpson led the way in the applications and consultation.

Waterfield said: “Dave was one of the original instigators of the Mercian League (which later became the Shropshire Premier League).

“We were very concerned whether it would survive another season. We felt we had to act quickly to save the Saturday game.

“Now with a sustainable arrangement like we’ve got, we feel we’ve safeguarded the adult male game for decades to come. Dave and myself had to go to the FA and make a presentation over how we’d manage the league, there were various hurdles to jump over.

Advertising

“We presented to the executive of the FA and were quizzed on how it would be run and whether we’d have financial backing.

“The other key ingredient is the backing of the clubs, we had 25 clubs at a meeting all keen to move.”

The Shropshire Premier League has lost clubs at a rapid rate over the years, shrinking from 44 clubs with the launch of the Mercian League eight years ago to just 12 currently.

The governing body decided that the West Midlands League, which has Shifnal Town, AFC Bridgnorth, Shawbury United and Wem Town in its Premier Division, would be one of three step six divisions nationally to shut down in the restructure.

Chairman Simpson said: “In 2012 I went through the exercise of pulling three local leagues together to make a pathway into the National League system.

“We applied for step seven in 2012/13, it was a lot more difficult than what it is today. The hierarchy didn’t look favourably into our application.

“Today we put a completely different argument together which won over the day. For the first time in the 143 years of the Shropshire FA, we’ve now got a league that feeds into the National League. You can’t get any better than that. It’s what we wanted in 2012.”

Chairman of Salop Leisure Tony Bywater, the league’s title sponsor, said: “I’ve been involved in Shropshire football all of my life, going back to the Wrekin Minor League as a player, and I took up refereeing and did quite well.

“I’ve always enjoyed and loved football in Shropshire. It’s been my dream over many years for all the teams in Shropshire to play each other, but teams broke away and that took away the local derbies.

“This league will be great for Shropshire football and will be run in such a professional manner by the Shropshire FA.”

Waterfield added: “The support of Tony and Salop Leisure, was one of the key announcements in the proposal.”