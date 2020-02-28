Haughmond facing quick reunion

Boldmere, seventh in the Midland Premier Division, scored two late goals to run out 4-2 winners at the Shrewsbury Sports Village on February 12.

“It was a close game,” said Haughmond manager Dan Williams. “It was 0-0 at half time and there were literally no chances whatsoever.

“I remember saying at half time the first goal wins the game, this looks like a 1-0 – and then obviously there was six goals in the second half.

“It was 2-2 when we missed a great chance to go 3-2 up in the 90th minute and then we ended up losing 4-2. It was a game that could have gone either way.”

Williams, whose team are 15th in the table, added: “They’re a decent side, but the first game, although we lost, I think we should take confidence from it.

“We just made a few errors.”

Haughmond’s scheduled home clash with Worcester City last weekend was postponed following heavy overnight rain.

Haughmond hope Joe Parry and David Easthope will have recovered from injury. Harry Morris, who would have been unavailable last weekend, is also in line to return to Haughmond’s selection plans.