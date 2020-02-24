Market Drayton hit rock bottom despite away point

Town’s welcome single point lost its gloss as results from close fellow relegation battlers Wisbech, Newcastle Town and Chasetown rolled in, showing all three had won.

“It’s not what we wanted to see after a tough draw against a very good opposition, even with 10 men, especially as we almost won in the very last minute,” he admitted.

“But that’s football. You’ve got to get over blows like that – and I believe Saturday also demonstrated we have the spirit and commitment to do just that.

“I totted up the ages of our lads after the game and it averaged out at a shade over 20 years old. They’ve all been signed since Christmas and to be doing as well as they are convinces me the results are going to come.”

Town’s fighting spirit was demonstrated in the first half as they fought back from going a goal down in the 17th minute to Oliver Jepson, cashing in when Lucas Green-Birch unluckily miskicked in a massive goalmouth melee.

Twelve minutes later, Town forced an equally frantic scramble in the Grove’s six-yard box, Jamie Hands and then Michael O’Reilly having shots beaten out in quick succession.

Kidsgrove claimed neither had taken the ball over the line – and there was uproar when referee Alex Kelly backed his linesman and ruled otherwise. Lee Williamson was ordered off for vocal abuse as he confronted both officials in turn and giant keeper Kieran Harrison was lucky not to join him.

With an hour to go against 10 men, Town’s chances looked good. But Kidsgrove’s teamwork and experience told as they battled impressively to what was, ultimately, about the right result.