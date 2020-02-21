O’Reilly brothers back at Market Drayton

The deal has been completed in time for both to be available for tomorrow’s Betvictor NPL South East derby at Kidsgrove go ahead.

The play-anywhere pair, ever present and popular members of Town’s team several years ago, are considered capable of providing the experience, ability and, above all, gamecraft badly needed by Town’s young team.

Manager Dan Stevens, who played alongside both during his days at Ellesmere, is delighted with the prospect of introducing them into his side.

“They are experienced, very able and committed to the shirt they wear,” he said. “The will to win is strong in them and you can depend on them to always try do their best for their side.

“Above all though, in our case, they will bring on field experience to our game. We have an exceptionally young team and game management has always been a problem for us. They certainly have that – and the ability to communicate it to those around them.”

James, usually a central defender but can play all along the back and midfield, was voted Conwy’s clubman of the year during his time there and won an award with Town too.

Mike, who was at the Aston Villa Academy being tipped to go far before suffering a bad leg injury, played most of his games for Drayton as an attacking left back.

On leaving Greenfields to play nearer his home for the then TNS powerhouse, he switched to midfield striker and scored a hatful of goals in Welsh football.

Town’s home game with Ilkeston Town on Saturday was one of 30 in the Northern Premier’s three divisions to fall foul Storm Dennis

Heavy rain on Friday night, marking the advance of gale-force winds, torrential rain and flooding across the country, prompted club officials to hold a Saturday morning pitch inspection.

Greenfields was considered just about playable at the time, but the weather forecast and the length of Ilkeston’s journey counselled cancellation.

Club chairman Mick Murphy said: “It was pretty much 50-50 at the inspection but given Ilkeston had two bus loads coming we were obliged to be cautious.

“As the weather turned out, it was very much the right decision, in line with most other clubs.”