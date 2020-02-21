Haughmond to host Worcester

It will be 15th v 11th at the Shrewsbury Sports Village, with this weekend’s visitors currently seven points better off than Haughmond with a game in hand.

Worcester were 3-1 victors over Haughmond when the clubs last met on Boxing Day.

“We played an hour with 10 men,” recalls Haughmond boss Dan Williams. “It was 1-1 until about 15 minutes to go.

“They’re a good side. They’ve just got knocked out of the FA Vase, so they got quite far in that. I think they’re probably better than their league position suggests, but they’re there for a reason.

“They’ll want to play and our pitch will definitely suit them, so it will be a tough game, as they all are to be honest.”

Williams, whose Haughmond team will be without the unavailable Harry Morris, added: “We need to play well or we won’t get anything from the game.

“We have done quite well in spells lately. We’ve just made more errors in the last month than we have done previously which is why we haven’t picked up the points. If we cut them out then we’d have won last week against Boldmere, so it’s real fine margins.”

Haughmond’s hopes of making progress in the Huddersfield Cup were dashed on Tuesday night.

They were beaten 6-5 on penalties at home by AFC Bridgnorth following a 1-1 draw, with Louis Irvine on target for Haughmond as both sides struck early.

Haughmond’s scheduled league game at Stourport Swifts last weekend was postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch.