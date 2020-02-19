Telford Scaffolders on high in big win

The leaders thrashed second-placed Rangers 5-1 with Joe Cuff (two), Daniel Stone and Jeff Watkins and a Ross Kennedy own goal on the 4G surface in Madeley.

Rangers, who beat Telford 1-0 in last month’s County Cup semi-final, have a game in hand as one of their four remaining fixtures to make up the gap but also have a vastly inferior goal difference.

Third-placed Britannia are four points further back after a 4-0 home win over Kings Arms Market Drayton.

In the only game that survived the weather in Division One, second-bottom Crown chalked up just their second win of the season with a 4-1 win over mid-table visitors Travellers Joy.

Leaders Shrewsbury Juniors extended their lead at the top of the Shropshire Premier League with a 6-2 win at Madeley Sports in the only game to beat the weather.

Daryl Rogers and James Jehu both bagged braces for Juniors, with Carl Rogers and Aaron Williams also netting.

Jason Illingworth and Neil Brasenell scored for Sports.