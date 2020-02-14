Whitchurch hit by double exit

Parton has agreed a switch to North West Counties League rivals Congleton Town while Phillips has joined Spanish side CD Almunecar.

Parton arrived at Alport in July 2018 following their promotion to the Premier Division and quickly endeared himself to the Yockings Park faithful, and even got his name on the scoresheet this season when he headed a stoppage-time equaliser in the 3-3 draw with Ashton Athletic in November.

Alport are at home to Northwich Victoria tomorrow.