Resurgent Wem Town are aiming to upset the odds at Shifnal

After drawing 0-0 at home to Wolverhampton Casuals, Josh Gough’s men recorded a resounding 5-1 away win against Cradley Town on Tuesday night to ease their relegation worries.

In spite of the four points from two games, Town still sit third from bottom, but Gough insists they do not fear their high-flying local rivals.

“They are top of the table and deserve to be there, but after the two results we’ve had, we are confident of coming away with something,” he said.

“We are not just turning up. We want to give a good account of ourselves. It will take something special, but if we get the basics right, we have every chance.

The stalemate against third-placed Cassies has given Gough renewed optimism ahead of the Shifnal test.

“We know we have to so the same sort of things that we did against Casuals,” he said. “We need to work just as hard and put in the same amount of effort.

“We pressed hard, we got in their faces and made it hard for them to play. We countered well and used our pace. We will be hoping to do the same this weekend.”

Shifnal boss Danny Carter will warn his players to ignore the league standings against a side who are showing an upturn in form.

“Wem picked up a good result on Saturday against Casuals,”said Carter. “I don’t think many people would have expected that and fair play to them.

“That will serve as a reminder to my players that we can’t let our standards slip. You have got to be right at it in every game or else you will slip up.”