Haughmond's Dan Williams ready for a Swift test

Swifts are flying high in sixth spot and Williams knows the Shrewsbury club will need to be at their best against the Worcestershire team.

“They’re flying,” he said. “We didn’t play them too long ago, before Christmas. We lost 1-0 at home. Their gaffer actually sent me a text after saying how impressed he was. “It was a real tight game. We should have been leading at half-time as we were the better side.

“They were the better side second half. A red card with about 20 minutes, half an hour to go, and the game just died out a little bit. It was a real tight affair and we played really well.

“But they’re a good side, they’re a solid side. They’re exactly what you expect in this league. Big centre-halves looking to win the ball and they’ve got plenty of quality up top, lads that have played higher and they’ve come down the league.

“Yes, so it’s a real tough game, but we’re doing all right, so we’ve got a chance if we play well.”

“We just need to cut out the mistakes really.”

Haughmond, who are currently 15th in the table, lost 4-2 at home to Boldmere St Michaels on Wednesday night.

Goals from Jack Griffiths and Louis Mason meant it was 2-2 going into the closing stages before the visitors truck twice late on to secure the points.

Williams added: “Two goals in injury time settled the game. Individual errors for the first three goals and should have gone 3-2 up in the 90th minute. They went up the other end and won the game - fine margins!”